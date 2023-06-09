3 standouts from Cleveland Browns minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
Thursday was the final day of the mandatory minicamps for the Cleveland Browns and there was a lot of excitement in Berea. Several new faces were showing off their skills and there were returning stars making sure they weren't forgotten as well.
With the practices now over until training camp in July, let's take a look back at what stood out over the past three days of practices.
3. Depth, depth, and more depth at wide receiver
Last year, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones both had plenty of success for the Browns as their No. 1 and No. 2 wideouts. The problem was, the receivers behind them didn't stand out.
This is why Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin were all added in the offseason and all three have made sure to show off their skills throughout the week.
Moore, who has lined up in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield, has been running crsip routes and displayed soft hands. He also made the catch of the week, when he hauled in a one-hander on Thursday.
Not to be outdone, Donovan Peoples-Jones made sure we all remembered that he's an up-and-coming star in this league. On the heels of an 839-yard campaign, DPJ was catching everything that came his way. He even hauled in several touchdown receptions in red zone work proving his chemistry with Deshaun Watson last year was no fluke.
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that he wants to be better at attacking defenses through the air this season and it's been evident during offseason work that they've made a lot of progress in that area.
It's also clear that this team will be just fine at receiver — even without going all-in for DeAndre Hopkins.