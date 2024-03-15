3 takeaways from Jerry Jeudy first presser with Browns
Jerry Jeudy seems rather stoked to join the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Jeudy believes his skillset complements Cooper, Moore
One comparison that has been made for a while when discussing Jerry Jeudy is Amari Cooper. Both are Alabama products that are similar in size as well as style of play. Cooper stands 6-foot-1 and 211 pounds with Jeudy standing in at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds. They're also both very precise route-runners who don't rely on simply overpowering defenders to find success.
Jeudy discussed this, saying he and Cooper would complement one another well in this offense. But he also said the same is true of Elijah Moore. According to Jeudy, all three can create separation and create after the catch.
"I feel like I could bring the same thing to the table – get open, create separation and make plays after the catch. I feel like we got a great set of receiving corps that could bring all that to the table actually."
Cooper finished 2023 with 1,250 yards and five touchdowns on 72 receptions. Moore had 59 catches for 640 yards and two scores. Jeudy now joins the group on the heels of a 758-yard campaign that included two touchdowns on 54 receptions. Throw in David Njoku (81 receptions, 882 yards, and 6 TDs) and there are more than enough weapons in this aerial attack to believe they will have success in 2024.