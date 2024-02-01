3 Under the radar Senior Bowl prospects the Browns should be interested in
Two days of practice are in the books at the Senior Bowl. Here are three under the radar prospects that have emerged that the Cleveland Browns should be paying close attention to.
The path to the 2024 NFL draft begins at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is in attendance and getting a closer look at these prospects. With two days of practice in the books down in Mobile, players are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
There are a handful of future first-round prospects participating this week and even more slated to go on day two of the draft. However, the bulk of these players will hear their name called on day three of the NFL Draft. The game inside of the game is identifying which day three players will become diamonds in the rough, and for a team like the Browns with no first-round picks and several high-dollar contracts on the books, hitting on those late-rounders is imperative.
Prospect No. 3: Dylan Laube, RB New Hampshire
One of the cooler aspects of the Senior Bowl is when smaller school prospects get the opportunity to compete against their Power Five counterparts. That's exactly what New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube is doing this week in Mobile. Laube is turning heads during the Senior Bowl practices by doing exactly what he put on tape during his career with the Wildcats.
Only now Laube is making it look easy against stiffer competition. Laube has displayed excellent hands as a receiving back and demonstrated excellent vision and wiggle once the ball is in his hands. The Browns need a versatile running back that could excel in a third down back role; Laube could be just that type of back at the next level.
Prospect No. 2: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR Tulane
There are ton of wide receivers that came into the Senior Bowl with a ton of buzz surrounding them. Tulane’s Jha’Quan Jackson was not one of them. That lack of buzz changed as soon as the drills started.
Jackson just has a different gear he can hit once the ball is in the air. His ability to separate at the end of his routes and track the football has made him a big play magnet in Mobile. Jackson’s lack of size may scare some teams away, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, but the explosivity in his route running should translate nicely to Sunday afternoons. Also of note, Jackson is the nephew of Hall of Famer and ex-Browns killer Ed Reed.
Prospect No. 1: Travis Glover, OT Georgia State
When opportunity knocks, you better answer the door. Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover answered the call to be a replacement player after a prospect was injured on day one of the Senior Bowl. By all indications, Glover was ready for his 'Eight Mile' moment.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Glover looks every bit the part of an NFL offensive tackle and on day two of the Senior Bowl the redshirt senior played like one. Glover displayed violent hands, nimble feet, and excellent leverage in all of his one-on-one reps during individual drills.
From stone-walling edge rushers and redirecting them, to running defenders around the arc, Glover made himself some money on day two in Mobile. If Glover was not on the Browns radar, rest assured that he is now.