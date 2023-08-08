4 Bold Predictions for the Browns against the Commanders in Preseason Week 1
• Demetric Felton looks like RB3
• Cameron Mitchell has a day
• DTR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
Last Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were able to secure a 21-16 win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game.
As is often the case in the preseason, starters were practically non-existent on both sides. Even so, there was still plenty of action as Cleveland's reserves were putting on a show while Joe Thomas was being celebrated for his Hall of Fame career.
This served as an extra exhibition game as we now head into the official start of the 2023 preseason with the Washington Commanders coming to Northeast Ohio. Let's look ahead to this contest and make four bold predictions for the Browns.
4. Demetric Felton secures his roster spot with another big day
Entering the game against the Jets, it was hard to tell who was the favorite for the third running back spot on Cleveland's roster. Both Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford are set in their roles but it was anyone's guess as to who had the edge over John Kelly, Jr. and Demetric Felton.
Kelly got the start and played well, but Felton was more impressive when he got his turn. The third-year player spent much of his first two seasons bouncing from running back to receiver but with a sole focus on one position, he looks vastly improved.
Felton ended the night with 46 yards and a touchdown on just seven rushing attempts and added nine more yards on two receptions.
This first bold prediction is that he continues to shine and leads the running backs in yards against the Commanders — essentially locking in that final spot in the backfield.