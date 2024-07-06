4 Browns who could earn their first Pro Bowl nod in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were able to win 11 games in 2023 despite suffering through several injuries. Their depth was tested weekly and no matter who they turned to, the next man up was ready to get the job done.
That's why it was no surprise when they had five players named to the Pro Bowl — Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and David Njoku. Two more joined them as Wyatt Teller and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made it as alternates.
Cleveland should have a strong presence again for the 2024 Pro Bowl, including these four players who have a shot of earning their first trip.
Dustin Hopkins, K
Believe it or not, Dustin Hopkins has never made it to the Pro Bowl in his nine-year career — although he was an alternate last season but wasn't called up.
Traded to the Browns at the end of the preseason, the 33-year-old went 33-of-36 on field goals and ended the team's kicking woes. He wasn't knocking in short kicks either as he went 8-of-8 on kicks from 50-plus yards. He even had his jersey sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after becoming the first kicker in NFL history to knock in a kick from at least 50 yards in five consecutive games.
Hopkins ended the season injured after tweaking his hamstring in Week 16. He's healthy now and if he has another season similar to his first in Cleveland, he could finally earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.
Dawand Jones, OT
This one would have a few moving parts. Dawand Jones started nine games in place of an injured Jack Conklin and was phenomenal. Then he too went to the IR.
Conklin was recently cleared to practice following his ACL injury and could resume his role as a starter. There's also a scenario where he moves to the bench as a swing tackle as they turn to the younger Jones. If that plays out and Jones winds up playing as well as he did in 2023 for an entire season, he could easily find himself voted to his first Pro Bowl.
Martin Emerson, Jr., CB
This one shouldn't even be an option. Martin Emerson, Jr. was one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs last year.
The Browns won 11 games primarily on the strength of their defense. Myles Garrett led the way, which is why he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. But many other players deserved recognition, including Emerson.
In his second season in the NFL, Emerson emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He had 59 tackles with 14 pass defenses, and four interceptions. There were times when he was the best corner on the team, which is impressive considering Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II share the same secondary. If Emerson continues to improve as a player, it will be hard to keep him from the All-Star conversation for much longer.
Grant Delpit, S
Another key member of the secondary in 2023 was Grant Delpit. A fourth-year safety from LSU, Delpit made huge strides under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He continued to deliver massive hits but also improved in coverage.
Delpit recorded 80 tackles (seven for a loss) with three pass defenses and an interception. He did enough for the Browns to sign him to a three-year, $36 million extension, but was unfortunately injured later in the same day, ending his season after 13 games.
There's no reason to think he won't pick up where he left off, which could lead to his first selection to the Pro Bowl this year.