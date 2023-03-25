4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2023
Browns potential cut No. 2: Anthony Schwartz, WR
From Round 3 on, the 2021 NFL Draft wasn't exactly kind to the Browns. After landing Greg Newsome II in Round 1 and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second, their success rate fell off.
Cleveland added two players already mentioned on this list in Tommy Togiai and Demtric Felton. There was also Richard LeCounte (who is already gone) and James Hudson. Tony Fields was a selection in Round 5 and he's been a decent find but he's the outlier.
Of course, the most disappointing selection in that class has to be Anthony Schwartz, who was added in Round 3. The 91st overall pick, Schwartz was brought in due to his immense speed. General manager Andrew Berry knew he was a work in progress but he ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.3 seconds and was a track star at Auburn.
Unfortunately, he hasn't developed as they hoped. In two years, Schwartz has just 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown. He does have 10 rushes for 96 yards and another score but in order to make the team this year, he needs to do more than run the end around. Due to that lack of growth as a wideout, he's been on the bubble all offseason.
On Friday, any slim chance Schwartz had of making the team seemed to go out the window when they agreed to terms with Marquise Goodwin on a one-year deal. Goodwin is another track star but he's a far superior receiver to the current speedster. Right now, he's in line for the WR4 spot and that could spell the end for Schwartz, especially if they add another wideout in the draft which could very well happen.