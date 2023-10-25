4 huge trade ideas for Cleveland Browns that could reshape division race for 2023
The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and could take over the division with these four trade ideas
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into Week 8, the AFC North has become very crowded. The Baltimore Ravens are on top of the mountain at 5-2, but the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are right behind them at 4-2. In fourth, the Cincinnati Bengals are just 3-3 but are turning things around following a slow start.
Cleveland has to feel fortunate at this point to be just a half-game behind the Ravens, considering they spent two full games without Deshaun Watson and then had him for just five passes in his return against the Colts. With P.J. Walker taking over, they've now reeled off two wins in a row.
That's a testament to how good their roster is right now and if they want to ensure they can make a run at the division title and then make noise in the playoffs, they might want to consider pulling the trigger on least one of these four trade ideas.
4. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
There were rumors the Browns wanted to try and add a wideout at the trade deadline. Their passing attack has suffered and while it's easy to point to the absence of Deshaun Watson, they still weren't firing on all cylinders when he was in the lineup.
After six games, the biggest dissapointment is Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has just eight receptions for 97 yards. They've also not been getting the ball to David Bell, Marquise Goodwin, or Cedric Tillman with ease.
That's why Courtland Sutton would make sense and the Denver Broncos could be willing to deal. Sutton is a big target at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds and has 351 yards and five touchdowns on 31 receptions this season. Watson prefers wideouts with size and assuming he can return to full health, it would be nice to see if they can swing a deal for Sutton in exchange for DPJ and a Day 2 selection.