4 options at running back for Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb injury
• Browns know Claeb Huntley can pick up yards in a hurry
• James Robinson is a former 1,000-yard back
• Rams are shopping this RB at the right time
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were dealt a huge blow on Monday Night Football when they lost Nick Chubb to an injury. After he had 64 yards on 10 carries in just the first half, Chubb was hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick directly on the knee and his leg bent backward.
He was carted off the field and won't be back in 2023. That means Jerome Ford is set to be the No. 1 back with Pierre Strong, Jr. as the No. 2.
Each back played well in Chubb's absence but if Cleveland isn't satisfied with these unproven backs, they can look to make a move in either free agency or trade for one of these four options.
4. Caleb Huntley, Free Agent
Undrafted out of Ball State in 2022, Caleb Huntley had a few games to remember for the Atlanta Falcons last year. He finished with 366 yards on just 76 attempts, which was 4.8 yards per run. He was a non-factor in the passing game but the 229-pounder moved the ball with ease when his number was called.
He proved this to the Browns in Week 3 when he ran for 56 yards and his lone touchdown in Week 3. That was one of the more frustrating games of the season for Cleveland as they fell 23-20 to Atlanta due in large part to their inability to stop the run.
This year, Huntley was a victim of the numbers game with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of him — and he was also coming off a torn Achilles suffered in Week 15. Now healthy, he might not be a player to run it 20 times per game but he would give Cleveland a power back capable of picking up the tough yards.