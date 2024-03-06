4 prospects falling down the Browns draft board after the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Which potential Browns prospects saw their stock fall at the combine?
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL Scouting Combine can be an excellent way for incoming prospects to improve their stock with a strong workout. It could also have adverse effects if they struggle, which did happen to several players who might have been targets for the Cleveland Browns.
This isn't to say the Browns won't draft a prospect who tests poorly. Instead, they might be willing to roll the dice, which is what they did in 2022 with David Bell.
With that being said, here are four players who struggled at the Scouting Combine and might be sliding down draft boards.
4. Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami
Oftentimes, players who don't have elite stats in college turn into beasts. One candidate for that in the 2024 class was Leonard Taylor III from Miami.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle flashed his talent often but still never had more than 24 tackles or three sacks in a single season. He still could have been a Day 2 pick due to his potential but a subpar performance at the combine hurts his chances.
Like many who saw their stock fall, Taylor had a 40-yard dash time that was less than ideal. He ran a 5.12 which was somewhat surprising. He also struggled in the 3-cone drill, finishing in 7.81 seconds. That leaves questions about his speed and agility as he enters the draft.
3. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
Another player who ran a frustrating 40-yard dash was Notre Dame running back Audric Estime. After impressing during interviews and media sessions, the 221-pound back put up a 4.72. While too much stock is often placed in the 40-yard dash, this time is concerning for a running back.
Estime has the build and strength to be a bell cow but his long speed will be questioned. If he’s in danger of being relegated to a short-yardage role since he might not be able to run past defenders, then his stock takes a major hit.
2. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Considered an ascending pass-rusher who was flirting with being an early Round 2 pick, Bralen Trice hoped to silence critics who said he played “stiffly.” Unfortunately, all he did was confirm some of those suspicions.
Trice didn't look limber at all in the drills and posted a 4.72 in the 40-yard dash. He wound up ranking 23rd at the position in athletic testing which is a huge hit against his stock.
1. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
Weighing under 200 pounds is often a problem for running backs but Bucky Irving was supposed to counter that with incredible speed. Unfortunately, that’s not what he showed at the combine.
His 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash is fine for most backs but again, it comes back to his size. Teams won’t be as quick to gamble on a 5-9, 192-pound back if he doesn’t offer elite speed.
Irving wasn’t a standout in the rest of his drills either, finishing 24th in athletic testing at the position. These numbers make no sense after watching his tape, but they’ll surely damage his stock.