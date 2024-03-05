Post-2024 NFL Combine Running Back rankings for the Cleveland Browns
How do the top 10 running back prospects rank following the NFL Combine?
By Randy Gurzi
During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the Cleveland Browns were heavily focused on wide receivers and offensive linemen — and for good reason. Both positions are needed and it would be a shock to see them take the podium at No. 54 overall and not add someone from one of those areas.
While that remains true, the Browns also need to add more depth at running back. They have to find someone who can take over for Jerome Ford as the No. 2 back — especially knowing Nick Chubb might not be out there in Week 1.
The incoming class offers several intriguing prospects, even if there aren't many superstars. Now that we've seen most of them at the combine, here's an updated top-10 running back ranking.
1. Jonathon Brooks, Texas
2. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
3. Trey Benson, Florida State
4. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
5. Blake Corum, Michigan
6. Bucky Irving, Oregon
7. MarShawn Lloyd, USC
8. Ray Davis, Kentucky
9. Audric Estime, Notre Dame
10. Tyrone Tracy, Jr., Purdue
Jonathon Brooks wasn't at the combine as he's still recovering from a torn ACL but he remains the top prospect. There are very few holes in his game and while it would have been fun to see him test, there aren't many who believe he won't be a star in the NFL.
Big Movers at the combine
No player did more for their stock at the combine than Jaylen Wright. The Tennessee product excelled in every drill including the 40-yard dash, where he hit 4.38, and the broad jump, hitting 11-2. His performance should have caught the eyes of the decision-makers in Cleveland, as well as any other franchise looking for a running back.
As for the player who saw the biggest drop, that would be Audric Estime. He ran an upsetting 4.72 in the 40-yard dash which could have turned several teams off. There's more to the job than pure speed but if Estime can't break away from NFL defenders, his ceiling could be very limited.
Best fit for the Browns
Right now, the best fit for Cleveland could very well be Jaylen Wright, but he might have done too much this week. His stock might have soared past the Browns, who are likely going to wait until Round 3 or even the first pick in Round 5 to address the position.
With that being the case, Bucky Irving could be someone to watch. He didn't test as well as he would have liked and that could lead to a slide. There's also Ray Davis, who is older than this staff prefers but could be a short-term answer.