Updated Wide Receiver rankings for the Browns after the NFL Combine
Who are the best WR prospects and who could land with the Browns in 2024?
The NFL draft cycle is in full swing. With the 2024 NFL combine officially in the rearview mirror it is time to revisit the positional rankings. For the Cleveland Browns one position that appears to be in their crosshairs is wide receiver.
The good news for any team looking to bolster their wide receiver room through the draft is there's no shortage of talent in the 2024 wide receiver draft class.
Of course, with the Browns first pick coming towards the back half of the second round, the heavyweights of the receiver class will be long off the board. However, just as there has been every season, there will be future pro bowl receivers still on the board all the way through day two of the 2024 NFL draft.
Post 2024 NFL combine WR rankings:
1) Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
2) Malik Nabers (Louisiana State)
3) Romeo Odunze (Washington)
4) Brian Thomas Jr. (Louisiana State)
5) Keon Coleman (Florida State)
6) Adonai Mitchell (Texas)
8) Roman Wilson (Michigan)
9) Troy Franklin (Oregon)
10) Ja’Lynn Polk (Washington)
11) Xavier Legette (South Carolina)
12) Xavier Worthy (Texas)
13) Devontez Walker (North Carolina)
14) Ricky Pearsall (Florida)
15) Jermain Burton (Alabama)
16) Malachi Corely (Western Kentucky)
17) Johnny Wilson (Florida State)
18) Javon Baker (Central Florida)
19) Jacob Cowing (Arizona)
20) Brenden Rice (Southern Cal)
More than likely there will anywhere from eight to 10 wide receivers already off the board by the time the Browns make their first selection. But just given the sheer amount of receiving talent available in this draft, there will be a plethora of intriguing options available. The Browns have an ice cream situation on their hands. They have several options available to them, but it all comes down to what flavor they are into.
Given how their wide receiver room is currently constructed, Cleveland needs to find a wide receiver that can provide a skill set that they do not already have on their roster currently. Just as they have been since the current front office has been in place, the Browns are devoid of a true field-stretching pass-catching option.
If speed is what they are chasing with their first pick, they are in luck.
Xavier Worthy headlines the field stretching candidates this draft cycle. Worthy broke the combine record when he posted a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. But, if the Browns are looking for some larger frame receivers with field-stretching capabilities, both Devontez Walker (4.36) and Xavier Legette (4.39) fit the bill as well.
The only question that remains to be seen is whether the Browns are content to sit at their current spot with the 54th overall selection or if there is someone that they would be willing to trade up for.
Traditionally Andrew Berry has proven to be more open to trading back in order to pick up assets. However, Berry has also shown that if the right prospect starts to slide, like JOK in 2021, he will pull the trigger to move up and get his guy. Tune back in on April 26th to see who Cleveland walks away with.