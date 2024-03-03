Browns fans should want this Day 2 WR target after 2024 NFL Combine
This South Carolina wide receiver has exactly what the Cleveland Browns offense is missing
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns brass spent the past week in Indianapolis with the rest of the NFL decision-makers to watch the 2024 NFL Combine.
Cleveland seemed to have their sights set on a couple of positions as they were meeting with wideouts as well as offensive linemen for much of the week. While several names were mentioned, there was one absence from the group who should still be a target — Xavier Legette.
Hopefully, the Browns just felt they didn't need to meet with Legette since he was at the Senior Bowl, where they had several coaches. Whether or not that's the case, he needs to be an option at No. 54 when the Browns are on the clock.
What makes Xavier Legette an ideal fit with the Browns?
Legette was a late-bloomer at South Carolina but he went off in his final season in Columbia. He finished with 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.
He proved to be a solid route runner who excels at creating separation. He's also hard to tackle, which makes sense given his mixture of speed and size. Legette came into the combine at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds but still ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.
His original time was 4.47 but Legette knew he could do better, which he proved on his second attempt. He then tackled the other drills with ease — posting a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-6-inch broad jump.
The only hiccup of the weekend for Legette was when he dropped a pass in the gauntlet drill. However, the pass wasn't great and he shook it off while catching everything else.
Putting him on the field as a power slot along with precise route runners such as Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore would almost feel unfair. Legette, who has shades of DK Metcalf to his game, would bring a whole new element to this offense, which is why fans should be begging for him in Cleveland.