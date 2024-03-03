Browns targeting offensive tackle during combine
The Browns are planning for the future at OT
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have spent most of their time at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine focused on two positions — wide receiver and offensive tackle.
They met with wideouts such as Oregon's Troy Franklin, Malik Washington out of Virginia, and newly-crowned 40-yard dash king Xavier Worthy from Texas. Their intent here is to add speed around Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. In 2023, Marquise Goodwin was supposed to be their deep threat but that didn't pan out and now, they've turned their attention to the incoming class of rookies.
As far as offensive tackles are concerned, they’re looking for future replacements.
Cleveland has their starting left tackle, Jedrick Wills, Jr., entering the final year of his deal and it’s no secret he’s struggled throughout his first four seasons in the league. Across from him at right tackle is Jack Conklin, who could find himself released following 2024 due to his injury concerns.
Conklin could have been a candidate to be released this year had it not been for some hefty guarantees in his deal. When they do make the move, the Browns would likely slide Dawand Jones into his role but they don’t have a replacement for Wills just yet.
Who have the Browns met with?
Teams often play it close to the vest and refuse to announce who they've met with. Players, on the other hand, have no problem saying which teams they've spoken with during the combine. That's how we know the Browns are focused on the group as several tackles have told the media they met with Cleveland's decision-makers.
That includes Patrick Paul from Houston, Delmar Glaze from Maryland, and Koran Amegadije from Yale all admitting the Browns have been in touch. They’ve even looked to Division-III schools as they kicked the tire me on Augustana Football’s Blake Larson.
For good measure, the Browns are also looking for help on the interior. They've met with guards Christian Haynes from Connecticut and Javion Cohen from Miami.
Still, tackle seems to be the primary focus outside of receiver. That's telling for Wills, who has a fully guaranteed contract in 2024 but unless he turns a corner in a hurry, that will be his last year in Cleveland.