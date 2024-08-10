4 things to watch for in Cleveland Browns preseason opener
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns first preseason game takes place on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. as they host the Green Bay Packers.
While the games don't count in the standings, they're far from meaningless. Teams might gleam more from training camp and joint practices but these games still allow players to showcase their skills in live situations.
It also can be fun for fans to see position battles shake out as guys fight for their place on the team. With that being the case, here's a look at four things to watch during Preseason Week 1.
4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Tyler Huntley
There might not be a true battle between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley for the third quarterback spot, but there could be.
Huntley is a former Pro Bowler and while his nod to the All-Star team was questionable, he's still a solid backup who has been a QB2 for most of his career. He has no shot of unseating Jameis Winston as the primary backup to Deshaun Watson but Thompson-Robinson could be in trouble if Huntley lights it up.
In their first preseason game, expect the Browns to feature a lot of DTR and Huntley. As a rookie, Thompson-Robinson lit up the exhibition games. Huntley's presence might be enough to push him to do even more in 2024.
3. What offensive wrinkles will we see?
Kevin Stefanski hired Ken Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator this offseason. Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt and while Stefanski will remain the play-caller, there were signs that Dorsey already has far more input than Van Pelt did during his four years with the franchise.
The Browns aren't likely to open up the entire playbook in the preseason but there's no doubt they're going to test out a few new offensive wrinkles. That's something to watch, especially when DTR and Huntley are on the field since Dorsey has had success with mobile QBs.
2. Can Cedric Tillman continue his ascension?
Throughout minicamp and training camp, Cedric Tillman has been standing out as one of the top receivers on the team. He took advantage of Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy being out and could push Elijah Moore for snaps.
Of course, we've seen players take off in practice only to disappear when the lights come on. Tillman might not be on the field a lot this weekend but he can still make an impression.
1. How do the Browns handle the new kickoff?
Other teams have already been able to test out the new kickoff but Saturday marks the Browns first chance to see how it works for them. So far, the results have been mixed — and we're still waiting to see someone explode for a big gain. Maybe that changes when Cleveland takes the field. Or maybe it remains a underwhelming.