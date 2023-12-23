4 Week 16 bold predictions: Browns won't 'run the damn ball' in Week 16
Set to take on the Texans and their staunch run defense in Week 16, the Cleveland Browns might be throwing it around the field once again
By Randy Gurzi
At 9-5, the Cleveland Browns are looking for win No. 10 this weekend as they head south to play the Houston Texans. Former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud has all but locked up the Rookie of the Year Award for the Texans, but he's unlikely to play in Week 16 due to a concussion. That means former Cleveland backup Case Keenum will be under center.
It's never ideal to see a player injured but the Browns won't have sympathy for Houston considering all the injuries they've been dealing with. They can also use the boost in odds since they come into this one 2-4 on the road. With all that being said, let's look ahead to this one with four bold predictions — which includes another week where the offense is focused on the pass.
4. Case Keenum will be held under 150 yards
Any time a backup takes over, there's a chance a team can be taken by surprise. Maybe they think taking on the No. 2 signal-caller will be easy, or perhaps they just don't know what to expect. That won't be the case this weekend since the Browns know Keenum very well.
He spent two years in Cleveland and was with Kevin Stefanski back in 2017 as the Minnesota Vikings backup turned starter. They know Keenum might be limited but that he can also pick apart a defense if they're not prepared. In Week 16, the Browns will be prepared for him.
While they might not have all their safeties, they do have Denzel Ward back and healthy. With him, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome all playing at high levels, this prediction is that they shut Keenum down. Throw in the pass rush, which will get home often, and the Cleveland defense holds him under 150 yards passing.