Cleveland Browns might not face C.J. Stroud on Christmas Eve
C.J. Stroud is currently in concussion protocol which could lead to Case Keenum making the start against the Cleveland Browns, his old team
By Randy Gurzi
C.J. Stroud is having a fantastic rookie campaign for the Houston Texans. He's thrown for 3,631 yards with 20 touchdowns against just five picks. However, he had to miss their last start due to a concussion and might be out again when the Cleveland Browns visit in Week 16.
Houston was able to win this past weekend with Case Keenum under center, a quarterback the Browns know well. Keenum spent two years with the Browns and even won two starts for them in 2021. Since leaving, he spent one year in Buffalo but didn't make another start until Week 15 against the Titans.
In that win, Keenum had 229 yards with one touchdown and one pick while completing 23-of-36 passing attempts. Originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2013, this is his second stint with the franchise. He now has a record of 30-35 as a starter while completing 62.3 percent of his attempts for 15,113 yards. He also boasts a 79-to-49 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Cleveland knows that Stroud is the superior player but they won't be blindsided by Keenum should he be the starter on Christmas Eve. Kevin Stefanski knows him well, even going beyond their days in Cleveland. Keenum was under Stefanski in 2017 when he filled in for an injured Sam Bradford and went 11-3, even taking the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.
The Browns are currently 9-5 and trying to lock up a playoff berth. They're the No. 5 seed at the moment and a win over Houston, another team in the postseason picture, would be a huge help in securing that spot.