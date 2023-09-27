5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Ravens in Week 4
• Za'Darius Smith welcomes his old team to town
• Deshaun Watson takes another positive step for the Browns
• Jerome Ford has a breakout game
By Randy Gurzi
On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns showed us all just how good they can be this season. For the first time in 2023, both the offense and defense were playing well and the result was a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Not only was it a lopsided score, but Cleveland never gave Tennessee a chance. They held the Titans offense under 100 yards and the offense could have had even more explosive plays if the refs knew where the out-of-bounds line was.
With a record of 2-1, the Browns now host the Baltimore Ravens — who are fresh off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. Here, we look ahead to that game with these five bold predictions.
5. Jerome Ford goes for 100 yards
Entering Week 4, Jerome Ford has 160 yards and a touchdown on the ground — with an average of just 3.9 yards per attempt. He's also put up another 58 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.
Overall, he's been solid for the Browns but a huge portion of his yards came on one run. Against the Steelers, he ripped off a 69-yard run which helped him top the 100-yard mark after filling in for Nick Chubb.
Against the Titans, he ran in a three-yard touchdown but still had just 18 yards on 10 attempts.
Tennessee does have a strong front seven which made things tough on Ford and he will again face a formidable defense in the Ravens. Having said that, Baltimore did just surrender 122 yards on 30 carries to Zack Moss, proving they can be susceptible to the run.
In Week 4, they're going to have to worry about Deshaun Watson, who is coming off his best game in orange and brown which will allow Ford to take advantage and rip off 100 yards rushing.