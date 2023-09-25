Wyatt Teller was surprised by the Browns defensive dominance
The Cleveland Browns put on a defensive clinic this Sunday and even Wyatt Teller seemed to be surprised at just how dominant they were against Tennessee
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are now 2-1 and have yet to lose a game at home in 2023. Their latest win came on Sunday as they dominated the Tennessee Titans in a 27-3 victory.
Cleveland's offense was far better than we had seen in the previous two weeks but it was still their defense that stole the show. For the second time in as many home games, they surrendered just three points. But this time, they also kept the opposing team under 100 yards of total offense.
Starting right guard Wyatt Teller knew his defense was on fire, which is why he and the rest of his offensive teammates were on the field for nearly 40 minutes. Even with that knowledge, he was visibly surprised at the stats when head coach Kevin Stefanski read them out loud during his post-game speech.
Stefanski read that the defense gave up just six first downs, but when he followed that up with 94 total yards, Teller's eyes lit up. They did the same when he mentioned the Titans, who feature Derrick Henry in their backfield, had a mere 26 yards on the ground.
Browns run defense has been the biggest surprise through 3 weeks
When Cleveland added Za'Darius Smith to a defensive line that already featured Myles Garrett, we knew the pass rush would be a problem. But the one question was whether or not they did enough to shore up their run defense.
It appears they have as they not only shut down Derrick Henry but have been the best in the NFL at attacking the ball carrier. So far, Cleveland has allowed -36 yards rushing before contact with the league average sitting at +94.22.
This is an insane stat sent out by PFF, and most of us probably had the same response Teller did when Stefanski read out their stats from Sunday.