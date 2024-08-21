5 Browns players with soaring stock heading into preseason finale
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their final preseason game, which will be against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 24th.
With two games behind us, let's look at five players who have stock soaring through the roof.
Devin Bush
It's well known that general manager Andrew Berry likes former high draft picks to one year prove it deals. This year that player is Devin Bush. Bush is a former top-10 draft pick and had an extremely productive college career at Michigan.
Unfortunately, Bush has struggled to regain his form since his ACL injury in 2020. He had a great rookie campagin, got injured, and then was never the same player again for the Pittsburgh Steelers leading them to decline his fifth-year option. He played in a reserve role for the Seattle Seahawks last year with limited success.
Bush has played in roughly 50 snaps so far this preseason. He has a total of 10 tackles with 5 of them being solo. However, he constantly flies around the field and seems to always be near the ball. This is great news for the Browns as they do not have a deep linebacker room. You can already see the impact being with Jim Schwartz is having.
Dorian Thompason-Robinson
Once again, Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked to be in complete control of the game against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 13 out of his 17 attempts for a total of 126 yards. The only blemish was an interception that appeared like it could have been caught by Jamari Thrash.
Throughout the preseason, DTR has been able to consistently extend plays. He has been on time with his throws and has good ball placement. His biggest mistake was trying to do too much and nearly took a safety on a huge sack against the Vikings.
If DTR is able to continue to impress like this, there is no reason that he shouldn't be the third quarterback on the roster. He has the chance to earn the primary backup job as well for next season, which would allow the team to reallocate that contract cost to other positions on the roster.
Jamari Thrash
Jamari Thrash has impressed throughout the preseason. He has shown his versatility by lining up on the outside and in the slot. He has also shown a willingness to work on his game, asking veteran wide receiver and teammate Amari Cooper to help him break down his tape to help him improve.
One of the things that Thrash does really well is get yards after the catch. This type of ability to take a small gain and turn it into a big chunk play is exactly what NFL teams are searching for. He has also shown that he can catch the ball in traffic.
Andrew Berry is always searching for wide receiver depth. Thrash is so far proving to be a worthwhile gamble and might turn into a huge payoff for the Browns.
Kahlef Hailassie
Kahlef Hailassie didn't get a lot of playing time on defense last year. He was primarily relegated to special teams with minimal time on defense. The second-year cornerback is doing everything that he can to prove to the Browns he is worthy of getting playing time.
Hailassie has been able to showcase his talents frequently this preseason. He has been able to break up several passes and has looked good in coverage. Hailassie has good positional size and could be used in certain matchups this year to help the team.
Chris Williams
Chris Williams is a name that several fans might not remember the team signing. He joined the practice squad in the middle of December last year. The defensive lineman though has been making a name for himself through this preseason.
So far this preseason, Williams has been able to record two sacks and has forced a fumble. He is consistently causing disruption behind the line of scrimmage and forcing the other teams to make sure that he is blocked.
While the team may not have room on the 53 man roster this year he is playing well enough that he might catch on to some other team's roster. If that doesn't happen, he is at least helping make sure that he is retained by the Browns on their practice squad.
