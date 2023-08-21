5 Browns players whose roster spot is on the line vs. Chiefs
• Trysten Hill has yet to make an impression
• Will the Browns pull the plug on Anthony Schwartz?
• RB3 could still be up for grabs
By Randy Gurzi
3. Anthony Schwartz, WR
It hasn't been easy for Anthony Schwartz over the past couple of seasons. A third-round pick from Auburn in 2021, he took a lot of criticism when it appeared he quit on a route that led to an interception in just his second game as a pro.
That turnover proved costly as Baker Mayfield injured his shoulder when making a tackle following the pick. He wasn't the same from that point on, and fingers were pointed at Schwartz. He's spoken out about the play, saying he doesn't feel the criticism is fair but that didn't stop it. Instead, the criticism of that play stopped when the focus shifted to his production.
Schwartz has struggled mightily since a great debut game against the Chiefs in 2021. He's recorded just 282 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns in his first two seasons while struggling with drops and durability. The drops have continued into this preseason and he's also had issues with fumbles.
He now enters this game with calls for his job at a fever pitch. Ironically enough, his (possible) final chance with the Browns comes Saturday against the same team he had his best game ever. If Schwartz can play at the level he did then, he might survive. If not, he could be getting his release papers.