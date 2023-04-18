5 Defensive backs Cleveland Browns should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
A year ago, many Cleveland Browns fans were surprised when they took cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State with their first selection in the NFL Draft. Cleveland had two pretty good corners already in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. Maybe the idea of drafting a defensive back at some point in the process wasn't a bad idea in itself but taking one so high was a bit of a shocker.
With that being said, if Cleveland takes another cornerback first in this draft, which should be pick No. 74, it would create more surprise feelings amongst its fan base. I don't expect the Browns to draft an additional corner this early, but this year's cornerback class is deep and they usually draft at least one or two each year. There are also many good safety prospects in this year's draft and some that are very versatile and could play at both corner and safety positions.
There are probably 15 to 20 corners and safeties that could be taken by pick No. 74. I'd think the team may take a defensive back or safety with one of their 4th or 5th-round picks.
Let's take a look at five prospects that are in this pool of corners and safeties, including one athlete that could be taken as high as that Cleveland No. 74 pick.
Browns DB prospect No. 5: Jakorian Bennett, Maryland, CB
Jakorian Bennett had been a heavily recruited youngster since coming out of high school. However, he first went and played at the Juco powerhouse Hutch Community College in Kansas.
He finally settled on playing at Maryland and had a solid career there. He tallied 63 tackles, 22 pass deflections, and five interceptions over the last two seasons with the Terrapins.
He ran a 4.3 at the recent NFL Combine and has good cornerback height at just under six foot. He's projected by many to be drafted sometime after the fourth round. Cleveland could pick Bennett and who would be able to quickly work his way into their secondary rotation.