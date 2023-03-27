5 prospects the Cleveland Browns should trade up for in the 2023 NFL Draft
Derick Hall, Edge Defender, Auburn
The one position that the Cleveland Browns still need to address the most, in my opinion, is at defensive end. Whether it's signing or trading for another veteran, or adding another promising young prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, the saying is true that "you can never have enough pass rushers".
Derick Hall would be a great option for the Browns in this draft. Hall's stock is sort of all over the board, so it is hard to tell where he will come off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. I have seen him mocked in the first round, but NFL Mock Draft Database has him ranked 62 overall, leaving the Browns just a few spots to jump up to grab him.
Cleveland already added an athletic edge presence in Ogbo Okoronkwo, who Hall actually reminds me quite a bit of. Hall highlighted my most recent Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft and could be a perfect long-term complement for Myles Garrett. He is an athletic rusher with great burst and bend around the edge.
Hall has experience with his hand in the dirt and standing up, and is physical and powerful enough to stack blocks against the run. He was a team captain at Auburn and, by all accounts, has great work ethic as a leader in the locker room. Rotating with Okoronkwo, learning from the best in Garrett, filling out his frame and getting coached by Schwartz could all do wonders for Hall at the next level.
Behind Garrett on the Browns roster, there are no sure things at defensive end. Okoronkwo has shown some very promising flashes and finished last season incredibly well, but did not play a ton or have a whole lot of production prior.
This coaching staff really likes Alex Wright, but he has little playing experience and is more of a bigger-body power rusher. Hall would give Cleveland another young option to develop on the edge and a different rushing aspect than guys like Garrett and Wright that they had on the roster last season.