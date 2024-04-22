7-round mock draft: Browns survive cardinal sin in draft day trade
The Browns make a deal with the devil in latest 7-round mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
All eyes will be on Detroit, Michigan for the 2024 NFL Draft from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27. The Cleveland Browns are once again without a first-round pick, so barring a trade, they'll be spectators on Thursday.
Their first pick this year is No. 54 overall and if they keep the selection, it will be the first time they drafted in Round 2 since 2021. In this mock draft, they stay put with this one but make a trade in Round 3 that would lead to instant criticism.
Round 2, Pick 54: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
At first glance, it might seem Cleveland is set at the wide receiver position with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. However, only Jeudy is under contract beyond this season and Cooper turns 30 in June. Throw in the injury concerns he's had recently and receiver could be a sneaky selection at No. 54 and here, they land an intriguing one in Malachi Corley.
The Browns met with the Western Kentucky prospect, as have many other teams. He's been compared to Deebo Samuel due to his stature (5-foot-11 and 210 pounds) and ability to rack up yards after the catch.
A former running back, Corley is still learning to be a better route-runner and will have time to develop with three capable pass-catchers ahead of him. Even without being a technician, he can make an impact as a slot receiver who can turn a short pass into a huge gain. Corley could develop into that game-changer Andrew Berry has been trying to land in the draft for the past several years.