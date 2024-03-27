Browns linked to Western Kentucky receiver Malachai Corley
The Browns could be interested in a wideout being labeled Deebo Samuel 2.0
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns already bolstered their receiving corps this offseason when they traded for Jerry Jeudy. The former Denver Broncos first-round pick was also signed to a three-year extension. However, Cleveland might not be done making moves at the position.
Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and brought up Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley. Schultz referred to him as Deebo Samuel 2.0 and then listed off several teams set to bring him in as a top-30 visit. One of those teams was the Cleveland Browns.
Schultz added that Corley could wind up being an early pick on Day 2, which might make it tough for the Browns to add him since they're not on the clock until No. 54. Still, they're serious enough to bring him in as one of their 30 visits, meaning he's a possible target if he's still there once they're ont he clock.
Browns have competition within the division for Corley
Interestingly enough, Schultz named eight teams and three of them reside in the AFC North. That would be the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside of the division, the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers are also bringing Corley in ahead of the draft.
Corley had 3,035 yards on 259 receptions with 29 touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. He also added 92 yards rushing during his career. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, he's known for his ability to break tackles and pick up yards after the catch.
With Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore each set for free agency in 2025, the Browns could very well look to add Corley to keep from having to overpay next offseason.