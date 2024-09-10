AFC North Power Rankings: Browns off to a slow start following brutal loss
By Britt Gerken
After all of the anticipation of the offseason, the first week of the NFL has come and gone already. The NFL did a great job of increasing viewership over the first weekend of play, starting with a record setting game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Cleveland Browns AFC North was predicted to be the league's best division at the beginning of the year. If Week 1 is any indication, those Week 1 predictions were wrong. The division went 1-3 in the first week of action with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the only team to pick up a win. Let's see how the teams compare to each other.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals looked lost on the offensive side of the football. The team had a total of eight offensive possessions and went three and out on four of them.
While Burrow was able to complete a high percentage of his throws with a completion percentage of about 72%, he only averaged 5.4 yards per completion. Only putting up ten points and losing to a team projected to have a high draft pick is a bad look for the Bengals.
3. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland got embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys. The only reason they are slightly higher than the Bengals is because they at least lost to a team projected to good this season.
The Browns struggled almost the entire game to do anything offensively. Deshaun Watson looked absolutely lost for a lot of the game too. To add salt to the wound, the defense is still having lapses in coverage. If the Browns don't clean up these issues, it could be a really long year.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to lose. Justin Fields was officially tabbed as the starter hours before kickoff and still found a way to help his team win. While he wasn't the most effective, he was able to lead the team on six scoring drives and had no turnovers.
The defense is still extremely effective forcing three turnovers and having two sacks. The Steelers are used to winning ugly and they appear ready to keep it up this year.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens looked the part of a championship competitor. The offense was able to move the ball and was an inch away from tying the game as time expired against the defending champions.
Lamar Jackson is a superstar and was able to carry the Ravens. However, the team needs to find a way to better incorporate Derrick Henry to maximize their offense and to help Jackson out.
The defense looked solid considering they were going against Patrick Mahomes and in their first game without defensive coordinator Mike Maconald. They were able to get an interception and recorded two sacks.