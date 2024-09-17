AFC North Power Rankings Week 3: Browns make strides with narrow win
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL can be tough to predict. In 2023, the AFC North boasted four teams with winning records, including the Cleveland Browns who were 11-6. Three of them made it into the postseason with the 9-8 Cincinnati Bengals being the lone team to miss out.
It's still early in 2024, but after the first two weeks, that same division has one team with a winning record and two still searching for their first victory.
That being said, let's check out the Week 3 edition of the AFC North Power Rankings.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
Perhaps we would be looking at the Bengals differently had they pulled off the win in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs — and they nearly did. With a 25-23 lead, Cincinnati had the Chiefs facing a fourth-and-16, but a pass interference against Daijahn Anthony gave them a fresh set of downs at the Bengals' 36.
Naturally, this led to a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker and outcries from those who think the NFL is rigged. Now, anyone who watched the game could clearly see it was a penalty but getting mad is the way of the world anymore, so there's that.
As for the Bengals, they're 0-2 for the third season in a row. They bounced back in 2022 and 2023 but eventually, the slow starts are going to come back to haunt them.
3. Baltimore Ravens (0-2)
At 13-4, the Baltimore Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the NFL last season. They're now surprisingly 0-2 to kick off the 2024 campaign.
They went to the wire with the Chiefs as well, losing to them 27-20 in Week 1. They nearly tied it up by Isaiah Likely's potential game-tying touchdown was ruled out of bounds by a toe (which surely was scripted and rigged too). Their second outing was a 26-23 loss to the Raiders, which was far more concerning.
Baltimore had a 23-13 lead with just over 12 minutes to play before surrendering 13 unanswered points. They're now set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and could be in trouble if they begin 0-3.
2. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
After a terrible outing to kick off the season, the Cleveland Browns pulled off an ugly win in Week 2 but sometimes, those are the ones that get things rolling.
The Browns were far from perfect, but the defense was lights out and even got a late safety courtesy of Alex Wright. That was set up by a beautiful punt from Corey Bojorquez, who reminded us all how important special teams is in close contests.
Cleveland still has some work to do on offense, but it could get much easier when Nick Chubb returns from his knee injury. If they can have a winning record when he comes back, they might be able to make a run.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
Writing off the Pittsburgh Steelers is never a good idea, yet it was happening again this offseason. Despite going 10-7 with Kenny Pickett under center, there was this strange belief that they would be worse in 2024 with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields — even though each is an upgrade over Pickett.
That's been the case thus far as Fields has them at 2-0. Originally slated to be the backup, he's taken over while Wilson deals with a calf injury. They haven't lit the world on fire, but much like the Browns, they have a strong defense and an offense that does just enough to win.