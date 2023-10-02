AFC North Power Rankings Week 5: Browns, Steelers, Bengals all stumble
• The Cleveland Browns lost to the Ravens without Deshaun Watson
• Pittsburgh and Cincy also lost in Week 4
• Browns are just 2-2 but still can strike in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
Overreactions are the norm for fans — it's why we're fans. But despite the frustration among the Dawg Pound following the Cleveland Browns loss to the Baltimore Ravens, they still have a shot in their division. As we can see in our latest AFC North Power Rankings, there's a bit of a log jam behind the Ravens.
While Baltimore had a big win over the Browns — who were without Deshaun Watson — the rest of the AFC North stumbled. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers each lost meaning the Browns are still tied for second.
With all that being said, let's check out the updated AFC North Power Rankings heading into Week 5.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
This was far from how the Bengals expected the 2023 season to go. They were in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago and made a deep run again in the playoffs last year. Throw in the fact that they won the AFC North two years in a row and they were the easy favorites.
But after four weeks, they're the one team with a losing record. They started out with a loss to the Browns and followed that up with a defeat at the hands of the Ravens. They secured a win in Week 3 over the Los Angeles Rams but then fell apart this past weekend.
Cincinnati never stood a chance as the Tennessee Titans pushed them around in a 27-3 loss. That's the second time this year they managed just three points and still never had more than 24 in a game. They're in a hole and it won't be easy to get out of this one.