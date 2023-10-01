Browns Week 4 instant reactions: Insult added to injury as Ravens win easily
With Deshaun Watson injured, the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the AFC North with a loss to the Ravens in Week 4.
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were without Deshaun Watson this weekend but they had faith their defense could help carry the load with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his debut. All they needed from their offense was to play smart football against a Baltimore Ravens team that had more than their share of injuries as well.
Baltimore was without David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Williams, and Marlon Humphrey on defense. That didn't seem to matter since they had Thompson-Robinson flustered from the first snap of the game.
DTR threw three passes in the first half that should have been picked off — and somehow, only one was. That one was taken by Brandon Stephens, who ran it back 52 yards to the Cleveland 10. That set up the first touchdown of the game as Baltimore was up 7-0.
Before long, it was 21-3 at halftime and the Browns were left trying to figure out how to get back into the game. The offense never did get it figured out and another pick from DTR in the fourth quarter again set Baltimore up for easy points. As fate would have it, the final play of the game was another turnover with Thompson-Robinson throwing his third pick of the game.
Cleveland Browns bye week comes at a good time
Cleveland hasn't had the same lengthy injury list we've grown accustomed to but they've lost some key players. Nick Chubb is already out as is Jack Conklin. They then saw Watson miss this one with a shoulder injury and then had another couple of key players step off the field in Week 4.
The first was Myles Garrett, who appeared to hurt his left ankle while making a tackle. He returned to the game but wasn't the same explosive player we're used to. Of course, he showed that off before the injury as he was constantly in the Baltimore backfield on Sunday.
They also lost Dawand Jones in the fourth quarter when he was banged up.
With a Week 5 bye, they can make sure their players are rested up before hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.