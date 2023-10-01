Browns vs. Ravens Week 4: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
Week 4 is here as the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens. Here's all the info you need to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
This weekend, we have another AFC North showdown. The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and will head into the bye week after the game.
While it's early for a bye, the Browns might welcome the week off. Deshaun Watson is working through a shoulder injury and while he expects to play Sunday, the time off following this one will surely help him going forward.
With that being said, let's check out the injury report for Week 4 as well as how to watch the game.
Browns vs. Ravens key injuries
Heading into this game, the Browns have a couple of key injuries that are concerning. One is Watson, who suffered a shoulder bruise in Week 3. He's said he wants to play but he's listed as questionable and hasn't been a full participant in practice this week.
They also recently added David Njoku to the injury report with the questionable designation after he suffered burns to his hands and face while lighting a fire pit at home. Those are the only players listed on Cleveland's injury report.
Baltimore has several more players with five players out, one doubtful, and four questionable.
Browns injuries:
QUESTIONABLE: Deshaun Watson, QB, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE: David Njoku, TE, Hands
Ravens injuries:
OUT: Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Ankle
OUT: Rashod Bateman, WR, Hamstring
OUT: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Foot
OUT: David Ojabo, EDGE, Ankle/Knee
OUT: Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Ankle
DOUBTFUL: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Knee
QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Hamilton, S, Back
QUESTIONABLE: Justice Hill, RB, Foot
QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Williams, S, Pectoral
Browns vs. Ravens game information
Here's all the information needed in order to watch or listen to the game.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV