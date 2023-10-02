AFC North Power Rankings Week 5: Browns, Steelers, Bengals all stumble
• The Cleveland Browns lost to the Ravens without Deshaun Watson
• Pittsburgh and Cincy also lost in Week 4
• Browns are just 2-2 but still can strike in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
Heading into the week, Cleveland Browns fans were feeling good about their chances in Week 4. Despite the Baltimore Ravens owning an impressive historical record against Cleveland, there was a lot to like about this team. Their defense had been playing lights out and Deshaun Watson finally seemed to turn a corner against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
But then, the storm clouds gathered. It was announced on Friday that Watson might not play due to a shoulder injury. On Sunday, it became official as Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the starter with Watson out.
Their defense was still good enough to win in Week 4 as long as DTR and the offense protected the ball but that didn't happen. Cleveland had three turnovers as well as many other self-inflicted plays — like when Elijah Moore ran 20 yards in the wrong direction.
The end result was a bad loss to the Ravens and they now enter Week 5 trying to figure things out.
Speaking of the bye week, it originally seemed a Week 5 intermission was a disadvantage. Normally, a break later in the season is more advantageous but the Browns are banged up right now and a week to try and rest up could be exactly what they needed — especially with the San Francisco 49ers coming to town in Week 6.
Cleveland is still in striking distance with 14 games left to play but they really need to secure wins over Pittsburgh and Baltimore when they get their re-match with each of them.