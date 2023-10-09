AFC North Power Rankings Week 6: Steelers knock off Ravens during Browns bye
The Cleveland Browns didn't play in Week 5 but they enter Week 6 slightly closer to first place. Let's see what that does in our AFC North Power Rankings.
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
One week ago, it felt as though the sky was falling for the Cleveland Browns. They lost in ugly fashion to the Baltimore Ravens but even worse, there was some drama after the game.
Deshaun Watson was a late scratch which led to the Browns turning to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The game plan seemed as though it was never altered and Kevin Stefanski shed some light on that subject when he said Watson was medically cleared to play but made the call to sit.
There were even rumors that some of Watson's teammates were frustrated after hearing all week that he would play.
This has led to another "sky is falling" tone around Berea but there's really no reason to panic. At 2-2, Cleveland is still in the mix and has several winnable games on the schedule after the bye. They also gained some ground in the AFC North without playing a game with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming back to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Cleveland is now in third place in the division but should be able to make a run if they can get things back on track. They'll have a crack at each team in their division and a couple of revenge game wins could be enough for them to shock the Ravens.