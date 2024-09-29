Who are the announcers and referees for Browns vs. Raiders today?
The 1-2 Cleveland Browns head to the Sin City this weekend for a date with the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are looking to get back to .500 and hopefully, the Browns are the winners of this AFC showdown.
The Browns got blown out in their first game of the season, then won in Week 2, and disappointed in Week 3 against a weaker team. The Raiders, on the other hand, got blown out in Weeks 1 and 3 but managed to upset the Ravens in Week 2 so it's hard to tell what kind of a team the Raiders are.
The good news for the Browns is that the Raiders' defense is capable of getting shredded. The bad news is that the Cleveland offense has been bad through three weeks so are they going to be able to take advantage of that match-up?
After having Tom Brady call their first game, the Browns have not had the all-star crews calling their games and that trend will continue this week. Let's check out the announcers and the referees for Cleveland in Week 4.
Announcers for Browns vs. Raiders
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Beth Mowins
- Color Commentators: Jay Feely and Ross Tucker
- Sideline Reporter: Tiffany Blackmon
Considering that the Browns and Raiders are both 1-2 and don't look to be playoff contenders early in the season, it's not surprising to see them with the lower tier of announcers here. Beth Mowins is a fine announcer but she's usually only scheduled to call the games that don't really interest anyone who isn't a fan of the teams playing. Jay Feely and Ross Tucker will both be offering color commentary and we'll see Tiffany Blackmon on the sidelines.
Referees for Browns vs. Raiders
Head Referee (Crew Chief): Brad Allen
Brad Allen has an NFL referee since 2014 and was the main ref for two Browns games in 2023. One of those games was the Browns' third game of the season against the Ravens where Cleveland lost and the other one was later in the year when the Browns beat the Bears. He was the head ref for one Raiders game and that was a Vegas win over the Packers.