The biggest swing the Browns could take for a veteran wide receiver
Cleveland still has a game-changing option at WR this offseason.
By Randy Gurzi
It's not exactly a secret that the Cleveland Browns want to add more depth at the wide receiver position. While they're thrilled with what Amari Cooper has done over the past two seasons, they've been searching for someone else who can step up and be a consistent threat across from him.
They thought they found that in Elijah Moore and while he performed well overall, he's likely best suited as a WR3. That's why general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski met with several wideouts at the NFL Combine.
However, there are options outside of the draft. In fact, Mary Kay Cabot believes the Browns could try and pull off a deal for an experienced wideout in Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Williams is expected to be a cap casualty and MKC thinks the Browns can take advantage of this the same way they took advantage of the Dallas Cowboys when they landed Cooper.
"If the Chargers cut or trade him, they’ll have $12.46 million in dead cap space on the books, but a draft pick from the Browns would help offset that sizable hit, making it a win-win. When the Browns traded for Cooper in 2022, the Cowboys wanted to unload his $20 million salary for 2022, and were happy to accept a fifth-round pick in return. Perhaps the Chargers would also take a similar mid-to-late-round selection." — Cabot, Cleveland.com
She also believes they can turn his contract into a managable one since Williams will be 30 this season and is coming off a torn ACL.
Browns could reunite Mike Williams and Deshaun Watson
Williams, who is a 6-foot-4, 218-pound matchup nightmare, has ties to the Browns as well through Deshaun Watson. The two played together at Clemson, which means they should be able to have a strong rapport from the start.
Entering his seventh season in the league, Williams has 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns. He's also battled several injuries, which is why Cabot suggests an incentive-laden contract.
This move wouldn't be without risk but given the ability Williams has to stretch the field, it's the biggest swing they can take right now. At least without sacrificing far too much draft capital.