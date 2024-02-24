Blockbuster trade proposal for Browns doesn't feel like much of a blockbuster
FanSided released a blockbuster trade proposal for all 32 teams but the Browns prediction doesn't feel like a huge move
By Randy Gurzi
One of the reasons fans love the offseason is the endless speculation that comes with it. For the Cleveland Browns, that speculation has centered around how they can add some firepower to their offense to take a step forward.
Many mock drafts have them targeting a wide receiver early, as well as a running back who can help fill in should Nick Chubb be unable to go by Week 1. There are also several trade predictions as well, including one from Terrence Jordan of FanSided.
On the FanSided main page, Jordan identified one blockbuster trade for all 32 teams. For the Browns, he has them going after a need as they add Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos. While Jeudy could help the offense improve, the idea that this is a blockbuster would be contingent on Jeudy showing improvement, which Jordan thinks can happen if he worked alongside Amari Cooper.
"Pairing with Cooper, a fellow Alabama alum, could reinvigorate Jeudy's game, and it will give him a chance with a team that's more ready to contend than the Broncos, who need a full makeover. The Browns aren't in a great cap situation, but after committing so much money to Deshaun Watson, they have to at least go all-in to surround him with weapons and see what he can do after two disappointing seasons in town. Jeudy is in the final year of his rookie deal, and could put up career numbers with his next contract looming." — Jordan, FanSided
Jeudy hasn't been a bust, by any means, but there's some frustration in Denver. He was taken 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, going ahead of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson who have each blossomed into stars. As for Jeudy, he has yet to record 1,000 yards in a season and had 758 yards with two touchdowns on 54 catches in 2023. Still, he's a solid route runner and is just 24 years of age (will be 25 in April) so he has time to develop.
Browns have to make a move at wide receiver, even if it's not a star
Whether it's a trade for someone such as Jeudy, or even his teammate Courtland Sutton (who would be a much better addition), Cleveland has to make a move at wideout this offseason. Cooper was once again great when he was on the field but by the end of the year, he was dealing with some nagging injuries which exposed the rest of the wideouts.
Elijah Moore, who was also banged up at the end of the season, was good but couldn't carry the offense. Behind them, David Bell and Cedric Tillman each had their moments but left a lot to be desired. They shouldn't be given up on, but if the Browns want to make a deep playoff run, they need a legitimate WR2 who can fill in for Cooper if needed.