Breaking down if head coach Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat or not in 2023
The Chips are All In for 2023 and Beyond
As aforementioned, Stefanski enters the 2023 season with a true franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson. When the team made the trade last March and subsequently gave him a massive guaranteed contract, it was never about the 2022 season.
Now, with all of his off-the-field issues at rest, Stefanski and his quarterback have had a full offseason to get on the same page and work out the kinks from a six-game span to the end of last season.
Watson has looked good throughout camp and has been spreading the ball all over the field to the likes of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku. If Watson is able to get remotely close to his former self, this offense will be a problem to deal with.
His teammates even voted for him to be one of the captains this season, which some fans thought was a bit concerning, but Stefanski said that the decision made sense as it is "very natural for him to lead."
Oh, and Cleveland boasts one of the best offensive lines blocking for arguably the best overall running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb.
Speaking of Chubb, get ready for the fans to yell into the abyss how he should be getting 20 touches per game, regardless of how the game is playing out. Stefanski had a hilarious response to this earlier in the offseason [jokingly] saying they should just start the game with 24 straight Chubb runs.
The defense got an overhaul this offseason as Jim Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator and general manager Andrew Berry was busy bolstering that side of the football with acquisitions of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, and Juan Thornhill, among many others.
This season has potential to be a fun one on the shores of Lake Erie, and the chips are pushed all the way in.