Browns 3-round 2025 mock draft: Potential Nick Chubb replacement landed
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns first preseason game for the 2024 season is just days away. While all eyes are on this season, it's never a bad idea to be looking ahead.
That's what we do here with this three-round 2025 mock draft, which starts with a pick in Round 1 for the first time since 2021. And with their first selection, they continue to ensure their offensive line is a strength of the team.
Round 1: Kelvin Banks, Jr., OT, Texas
Cleveland's front office seems to have a different opinion of Jedrick Wills than most. While the numbers show us a struggling offensive lineman who is especially suspect in run blocking, the Browns continue to run the ball behind him and this year, they brought no one in to push him for the job.
Unless he suddenly turns into Joe Thomas, Cleveland is going to have to let him walk in 2025. That's why this first selection is used on Kelvin Banks, Jr. from Texas. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, Banks started the past two seasons at left tackle and could cement himself as one of the top prospects in the class with another strong season.
Round 2: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
The last time Cleveland had a pick in Round 1, they took Greg Newsome II from Northwestern. He's been a good player, especially in the slot, but he's struggled with durability and enters his final season in 2025. The Browns could let him play out that contract — or possibly see if there's any interest on the trade block.
Either way, it seems unlikely he's going to be extended with Denzel Ward already being paid — plus Martin Emerson, Jr. is also going to need a new deal. That's why their second-round pick in this mock is used on Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad.
Muhammad took a long road to get where he is, spending three years at Oklahoma State and one at Washington. He's going to be slightly older than most prospects Andrew Berry targets but he has the ability to move into the slot and play the boundary.
Round 3: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
Nick Chubb has proven he's not human as he's been posting impressive workout videos during his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL. He's expected to be back this season and while we should have faith that he will put up good numbers, we also have to remember this is the second time he blew out his knee. While he bounced back the first time, that was nine years ago when he was playing for Georgia.
Now, Chubb is approaching the age when most running backs start to slow down — and that happens to backs with good knees. Chubb will be 29 in December and it's hard to find any running backs who keep going strong after 30. He's also set for free agency and if the Browns retain him, it will surely be on a short-term deal.
With all that being said, the third pick in this mock lands them Trevor Etienne. The younger brother of Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor heads to Chubb's alma mater after starting his career with Florida. He had 1,472 yards with 14 touchdowns in two seasons. One more decent campaign should be enough for him to declare eligibility and in Cleveland, he would give them their starter for the next several years.