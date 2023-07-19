Browns: Amari Cooper left off ESPN’s Execs, Coaches, and Scouts’ 2023 wide receiver list
The Browns pass catcher received votes but was ultimately excluded from ESPN's Executives, Coaches, and Scouts' 2023 Top-10 Wide Receiver list.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was not ranked a top-10 pass catcher on ESPN's NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts' list, but he did receive votes.
The four-time Pro Bowler is entering his eighth year in the NFL and second with the Browns. Cooper has five 1,000 yards seasons under his belt, last season being one of them.
He has yet to reach the 10 receiving touchdowns mark in eight seasons. Last year was the closest he has gotten to it with nine. In 2022, Cooper finished the year with 1,160 receiving yards, which was the 11th most among wideouts.
PFF had Amari Cooper as their 15th-best receiver at the end of last season, stating the quarterback situation was not a distraction for Cooper.
With Deshaun Watson returning for the final six games of 2022, Cooper’s numbers depleted as Watson looked to get his footing back on the field.
With Jacoby Brissett
- 11 Games
- 57/93 Receptions
- 795 Receiving Yards
- 7 Touchdowns
With Deshaun Watson
- 6 Games
- 21/39 Receptions
- 368 Receiving Yards
- 2 Touchdowns
Reports have been coming out about Watson and Cooper making connections during OTA’s and players' trips that Watson arranged.
NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts may not see Cooper as a Top-10 receiver for 2023. Still, from everything being reported out of Berea and the videos posted on players' social media, Cooper could have his best season yet.