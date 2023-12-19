Browns attempted to land defensive tackle, lost out to Texans
Teair Tart was waived by the Titans last week and the Cleveland Browns tried to land him but the Houston Texans had first dibs
By Randy Gurzi
With injuries mounting on their defensive line, the Cleveland Browns attempted to bolster their defensive tackle room this week. Teair Tart was released by the Tennessee Titans and hit the waiver wire — which happens for every player now that the NFL Trade Deadline has passed.
Cleveland was aiming to replace Maurice Hurst, who was recently placed on the IR. Unfortunately, they weren't able to land him since a team with a worse record also put in a claim. The Houston Texans, who will host Cleveland this weekend on Christmas Eve, were awarded Tart.
The good news is that Houston did keep Tart from joining an AFC North rival. According to Field Yates, the Cincinnati Bengals also tried to bring him in, but they too came in behind Houston in the waiver order.
Tart, listed at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds, is in his fourth season in the NFL. He's spent his entire career with the Titans and had 76 tackles with 2.5 sacks. The majority of his damage was done over the past two years as he had 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022 and 21 tackles and a sack in the first 11 games of this season.
Known for his run-stuffing prowess, Tart had been upset with the Titans for much of the season. He felt he should be getting more time and was also unhappy with his contract situation. The Titans reportedly felt he would have been on the field more if he were "better conditioned."
Tart now gets a chance to help a former rival make a playoff push. The Texans are 8-6 and in a three-way tie for first place with Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Cleveland, who also lost defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo as well, could still look for more help should an opportunity arise.