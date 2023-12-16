Browns, Bears injury report: Both teams banged up in Week 15
Both the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears have some key players showing up on their Week 15 injury report
By Randy Gurzi
Another big game for the Cleveland Browns comes in Week 15 as they host the Chicago Bears. While Cleveland sits at 8-5 and the Bears are just 5-8, it's still an important one since this is a game Cleveland should win. And with just four games left to play, they need to make sure they take care of the games they're supposed to.
At home in 2023, the Browns are an impressive 6-1. They also have just one more home game after this one, hosting the New York Jets in Week 17. If they can win each of those, they should be able to make it into the postseason. They could still secure wins against Houston and Cincinnati on the road but winning in their final Cleveland Browns Stadium games would alleviate a lot of pressure on the road.
Winning is never easy in the NFL but for the Browns, it's been especially tough this year. They've had several key injuries including Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin. They've all been gone for the majority of the year and are now joined on the IR by Dawand Jones, Jed Wills, and Grant Delpit.
Looking ahead to Week 15, injuries remain a major concern. Cleveland is hopeful Denzel Ward will be back but they know they will be without Ethan Pocic and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Here's a look at the injury report for each team — which is also a concern for the Bears.
Browns injuries:
OUT:
Ethan Pocic, C, Stinger
Ogbo Okoronkwo, EDGE, Pectoral
Jordan Kunaszyk, LB, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
Denzel Ward, CB, Shoulder
Jordan Elliott, DT, Concussion
Anthony Walker, LB, Knee
Bears injuries:
OUT:
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Pectoral
Noah Sewell, LB, Knee
QUESTIONABLE:
Jaquan Brisker, S, Groin
DJ Moore, WR, Ankle