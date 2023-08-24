Browns breakout candidate in preseason finale against Kansas City
With another stellar preseason performance, Mohamoud Diabate could earn a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns
The start of the regular season is nearly upon us, which means the preseason is thankfully coming to an end. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Kansas City this week for a clash with the Chiefs.
Roster spots will be on the line for several players for each team, so this game is meaningful for their futures with their respective clubs.
One player on the Browns who could break out yet again and earn a roster spot is Mohamoud Diabate.
The undrafted free agent out of the University of Utah has been one of the biggest surprises during training camp for the Browns.
The linebacker corps in Cleveland was decimated by injuries in 2022, and that even carried over into the preseason as Jacob Phillips was lost for the season with a torn pectoral.
This opens up the door for Diabate, who has done nothing but make plays since arriving in Barea earlier this year. He's not a lock by any means to make this roster, but his style of play in Jim Schwartz's defense and what he has done to this point has him in a good position to do so.
Last week against the Eagles, Diabate recorded a safety on Philly's first offensive drive, as he dashed right past the offensive line to bring the ball carrier down in the end zone. He also forced a fumble later in the game.
If he does in fact make this roster, he will be backing up the likes of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker, who all got bit by the injury bug a season ago.
The stories of undrafted players being signed as free agents and then making the 53-man roster is always a good story and this will be no different.
Another strong showing, this time against the reigning, defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs should all but assure him one of those coveted roster spots.
Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily envisions Diabate will record an interception in Arrowhead, which would further strengthen his case to make the team.
Should he make this roster, maybe then Cleveland will finally have a player wearing No. 43 that will make an impact and not point fingers.