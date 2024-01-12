Who is the Browns breakout candidate in the Wild Card Round?
While the Cleveland Browns most high profile receiver is getting the attention, this receiver could steal the show on Saturday
The end of the longest week in the history of the Cleveland Browns is mercifully coming to a close. It's wildcard eve folks. Don't forget to leave out beer and wings for St. Joseph and his offensive lineman.
Normally, when you talk about a breakout player you are talking about a player who is completely off the radar. But when you are already 17 games into the season, it can be difficult for a player to emerge out of nowhere. However, now that the Browns are in the playoffs, this spotlighted player will be breaking out on the national stage.
Amari Cooper absolutely demolished the Houston Texans back on Christmas Eve. But with all the added attention that Cooper will garner on Saturday, the Browns will need somebody not named Cooper to step up and make plays in the wide receiver room. That player’s name is Elijah Moore.
Elijah Moore was playing well for the Browns before his injury
The last time we saw Moore he was in midst of carving up his old team on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, Moore was forced out of the game late in the second quarter with what could only be described as a terrifying concussion. At the time of the head injury, Moore had caught five of his six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Miraculously, Moore was able to clear concussion protocol in time to suit for the Browns regular season finale. While he only played six snaps, having cleared that hurdle of returning to the field was massive for Moore. Now the third-year receiver will have the opportunity to make his mark in the playoffs.
While the passing game has immensely improved since the arrival of Joe Flacco, the Browns are still looking for one more wide receiver to consistently contribute and help take this offense to the next level. The time for Moore is now and the stage could not be grander. While everyone, including the Texans, will be focused on Amari Cooper it could be Elijah Moore that everyone leaves Wild Card weekend talking about.