Browns bring back Nick Harris in trade with Seahawks
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns had two solid backup centers a couple of weeks ago but that changed in a hurry. Brian Allen was injured in training camp, leaving them with Luke Wypler as the only true center on the bench.
During their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Wypler went down and had to be carted off the field. It was revealed after the game he broke his ankle and will need surgery.
Zack Johnson replaced him but the Browns needed more depth. So they turned to a familiar face as they brought back Nick Harris in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Cleveland sent a sixth-rounder in 2026 to Seattle for Harris and a seventh-rounder that same year.
Nick Harris returns to the Browns
Harris was a fifth-round pick in 2020 out of Washington. The 6-foot-1, 293-pounder spent his first two seasons on the bench but was expected to start in 2022. That didn't happen as he suffered a knee injury during their preseason opener against Jacksonville.
With Harris out, the Browns turned to Ethan Pocic, who they signed away from the Seahawks. Harris was still seen as a valued member of the team and even spent time as a lead blocker from the fullback position.
However, he left in the 2024 offseason with Wypler taking over as the No. 2 center behind Pocic. He signed with Seattle and wasn't going to win the starting job. This move suggests he might not have even made the roster which ends up being a win for Cleveland.