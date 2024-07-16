4 free agency departures Browns will miss most in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry continues to do an excellent job, which is why he and head coach Kevin Stefanski were extended this offseason. Berry kept several free agents who could have landed contracts elsewhere this offseason, including Za'Darius Smith and Shelby Harris.
He even signed Jordan Hicks to improve their linebacker corps. Of course, not everyone stayed as several free agents sought better opportunities in free agency. Let's look at which four will be missed in 2024.
4. Nick Harris, Center
A fifth-round pick in 2020 out of Washington, Nick Harris was supposed to be the starting center in 2022 but a knee injury in the preseason opener ended his season. Former Seattle Seahawks center Ethan Pocic replaced Harris and never surrendered the job.
Ironically, Harris heads to Seattle this offseason where he might be able to win a starting spot again. Cleveland is set with Pocic and they believe Luke Wypler can be the primary backup. Still, Harris gave them a quality reserve who also did well when asked to take the field as a fullback.
3. Mike Ford, Cornerback
Signed to be a special team's ace, Michael Ford lived up to his billing with Cleveland. In one year with the team, he had 28 tackles and was able to step up when asked to play in the secondary. Ford recorded two pass defenses and had an interception against Lamar Jackson as he helped spur a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Ford signed with the Houston Texans this offseason and the Browns countered with Justin Hardee and Tony Brown. They might be able to fill in on special teams but Ford was an underrated cornerback who might be missed due to the depth he provided.
2. Harrison Bryant, Tight End
In 2020, the Browns still had questions about David Njoku so Berry and Stefanski were aggressive in adding talent at tight end. They not only signed Austin Hooper in free agency but selected the 2019 John Mackey Award winner, Harrison Bryant in the fourth round as well.
As we all know, Njoku turned into a star and Hooper was released. Bryant never became a huge weapon but he was a solid pass-catching option. He hauled in 89 passes for 791 yards with 10 touchdowns in four years. He also took snaps under center on fourth-and-short when they needed a QB sneak, a job he did well.
Bryant signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and will be missed. His fourth-down role kept several drives going and he had three touchdowns in the red zone. Giovanni Ricci will take his role and perhaps he does fine, but Bryant was a solid TE3.
1. Sione Takitaki, Linebacker
A third-round pick in 2019, Sione Takitaki proved to be a versatile weapon in Cleveland's defense. He excelled as an outside linebacker, especially against the run, but was able to play the MIKE position when needed as well.
He was filling in for Anthony Walker in the middle of the defense during the 2022 season when he suffered a torn ACL. Takitaki fought back from that and had 65 tackles and two sacks in 2023. That led to the New England Patriots targeting him in free agency.
Devin Bush was signed to replace Takitaki and it's hard to see him giving them the same level of play the BYU product offered.