Ohio-native Giovanni Ricci discusses Browns outlook, first impression
Giovanni Ricci is happy to be back in Ohio
By Randy Gurzi
One of the quiet additions made this offseason by Cleveland Browns general manager was tight end, Giovanni Ricci. After spending four years with the Carolina Panthers, the former undrafted free agent returns to a state he knows well.
Ricci, who was born in Loveland, Ohio, sat down with Kelsey Russo from the team's official website to talk about his first day with the franchise. Ricci, who is from the Cincinnati area said his mom's side of the family are all huge Browns fans.
He added that the passion the fan base has is evident while claiming he will bring a similar passion to the field.
What does Ricci bring to the Browns?
In addition to his love for the game, Ricci is a versatile player. He spent time as a fullback and tight end for Carolina. He never ran the ball for the Panthers but finished with nine receptions for 102 yards.
This past season, he hardly saw the field in the base offense. Instead, Ricci was used mainly on special teams and he said his experience there is a plus for this team. He does have 19 tackles and recovered a fumble in 2022. As for the team he's joining, Ricci praised the roster and coaching staff while saying he's excited about what the upcoming season could bring.
Off the field
Ricci discussed his 15-month-old son, who he brought to sign his new deal. He said it was an awesome day and he and his wife were happy to bring him along for the huge day. He did add that he needs to get his son into football since he prefers basketball now — which happens to be the sport his wife played.