Browns defender allegedly crashes into restaurant, hit with DUI
By Randy Gurzi
Thankfully, no injuries were reported following an accident on Wednesday night involving a Cleveland Browns defensive end. Lonnie Phelps has been charged with drunk driving and causing damage to a property.
Phelps allegedly crashed into a high-end restaurant in Key West, Florida. Joseph Schroeder, the owner of the Red Shoe Island Bistro which was hit by Phelps’ SUV, estimates there was $300,000 worth of damage. That's bad but it could have been much worse
Schroeder added that there's an outdoor lounge that happened to be closed on Wednesday night. Had it been open, there’s a good chance serious injuries could have occurred.
“Joseph Schroeder, the building’s owner, estimated the damage at $300,000. He told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer that an outdoor lounge was closed Wednesday night. Had it been opened, he said, several people could have been seriously injured or killed. He said the front end of the SUV crashed into the restaurant after the vehicle drove over a sidewalk and missed a palm tree.” — via Cleveland.com
Reports indicate Phelps wasn't cooperative with police and didn't answer many questions. At one point, he seemed confused about what he hit.
Originally a member of the Miami (OH) football program completed his collegiate career at Kansas. He was highly impressive at the NFL Combine. He tested well in every athletic drill, leading to the Browns adding him as an undrafted free agent. He then spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad and was signed to a futures contract for 2024.
Browns are aware of incident, have no comment
With the situation still being sorted out, the Browns elected not to comment, other than to say they're aware of the accident.
Phelps was already a long shot to make the 53-man roster due to the depth on the edge. If he's found guilty, it seems it would be impossible for him to make the cut.