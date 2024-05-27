Browns division again toughest as AFC North ranked No. 1 by PFF in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the road will be hard for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. They made the playoffs in 2023 despite several injuries, including the loss of star running back Nick Chubb and No. 1 quarterback Deshaun Watson. That's impressive in its own right but they did this while playing in the AFC North, which was tabbed the best division by Pro Football Focus ahead of the season.
Now in 2024, the Browns have the toughest strength of schedule and again have to contend with the top division. PFF ranked the AFC North No. 1 for the second time in a row following a campaign where three of the four teams made the postseason and none had a losing record.
"The AFC North was projected as the strongest division in 2023, and despite some ups and downs, the stark reality is that this is more than likely the strongest division again heading into 2024." — Thomas Valentine, PFF
Valentine wrote that the Baltimore Ravens had the league MVP in Lamar Jackson and finished with the best record in the NFL. They added Derrick Henry and have a tough defense, making them a threat once again.
Cincinnati was praised for winning without Joe Burrow but he posted an impressive grade when he was on the field. The Steelers, on the other hand, are going through a transition with Russell Wilson under center but we know not to count them out. They still have yet to finish with a losing record under Mike Tomlin, who has been there for 17 years.
The Browns' defense was named as the prime reason for their success, finishing with a top-five grade. They also had the best defender in the league with Myles Garrett earning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Cleveland has held their own in the North in recent years and once again, it's going to be a challenge. Hopefully, they can stay healthy this year, which would help as they look to finally finish first in the league's top division.