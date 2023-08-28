Browns: Dorian Thompson-Robinson fined for block during Eagles game
The Cleveland Browns 23-year-old rookie quarterback was fined for unnecessary roughness during the team's third preseason game
The National Football League has fined Cleveland Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson $4,642, citing unnecessary roughness for an illegal blindside block during their preseason matchup against the Eagles.
DTR was flagged for hitting a defender in the side after he had initially blocked him on a Demetric Felton run.
This wasn’t the first time the rookie quarterback has dropped his shoulder this preseason.
Thompson-Robinson helped secure a touchdown during the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets with a goal-line block that made him an instant fan favorite.
For the past decade, Roger Goodell and the NFL have attempted to crack down on unnecessary and over-the-top hits, such as helmet-to-helmet, to minimize player injury.
DTR also used his forearm on the follow-through during the Terrell Edmunds block, which is also considered excessive.
Thompson-Robinson is a rookie getting his first taste of the NFL, things happen, no one was seriously injured, and Goodell probably just wanted to use this as a learning experience.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson won the QB2 battle
Before this news was handed down by the league, DTR won the battle for the QB2 job with the Browns. When the offseason began, there were those asking if he would secure the third job — which always felt like a lock.
Eventually, he did well enough the team felt comfortable trading Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.
As long as he can correctly remember how to block in the future, everything should work out just fine for the 23-year-old out of UCLA.