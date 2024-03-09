Browns Draft Prospect: Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton
The 6-foot wide receiver from Alabama could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Another potential Cleveland Browns draft target is Jermaine Burton, a 6-foot-0, 194-pound wide receiver who helped lead Alabama to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2023. Burton was a four-star recruit out of Calabasas, California, and the 58th-ranked prospect in the Nation. He committed to Georgia in 2019 and played his first two seasons with the Bulldogs.
As a true freshman at Georgia, Burton played in all 10 games, catching 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished the 2020 regular season 7-2 and were elected to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Peach Bowl. He caught one pass for six yards in the Bulldog's 24-21 victory over the Bearcats.
Burton appeared in 14 games in 2021, catching 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished the 2021 regular season 12-1 after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
The Bulldogs were selected to the College Football playoffs and were set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl. Burton caught one pass for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 34-11 victory over the Wolverines to advance to the National Championship Game. Burton caught two passes for 28 yards to help lead Georgia to a 33-18 National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Shortly after the National Championship, the wideout announced on social media that he would leave Georgia to enter the transfer portal. Burton quickly decided to join Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Once in Tuscaloosa, Burton appeared in all 13 games, catching 40 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. The Crimson Tide finished the 2022 regular season 10-2 and were elected to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl. Burton caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in Alabama’s 45-20 victory over Kansas State.
In 2023, Burton caught 39 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 games. The Crimson Tide finished the 2023 regular season 12-1 following a 27-24 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, where Burton caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. Alabama was selected to the College Football Playoffs and was set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.
Burton caught four passes for 21 yards in the Crimson Tides' 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. Burton took to social media in early January to announce he would be declaring for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Burton’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Very good acceleration and speed. Can be a primary deep threat.
- Above-average route-runner. Quick feet; shows flashes of ability to manipulate DBs and toy with their vision.
- Elite hands and hand-eye coordination. Naturally adjusts to the ball with ease and extends to reach the ball away from his body.
- Active player late in the down. Looks for work effectively on scramble drills.
Burton’s noted weaknesses:
- Sometimes gets into his route breaks too upright, which saps him of explosiveness.
- Play strength is average at best.
- Below-average YAC and ability to force missed tackles
Jermaine Burton's combine results:
- Height: 6'
- Weight: 196 lbs
- 40-Time: 4.45 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.53
- Vertical: 38.5"
- Broad Jump: 11' 7"
- 3-Cone: DNP (Did Not Participate)
- Shuttle: DNP
Jermaine Burton compared to other 2024 prospects:
Jermaine Burton - Alabama Crimson Tide/ Georgia Bulldogs - 6’0 - 194 ibs
Georgia Bulldogs 2020-2021
- 24 Games
- 53 Receptions
- 901 Receiving Yards (17.0 Yards Per Reception)
- 8 Receiving Touchdowns
- 4 Rushing Attempts
- 50 Rushing Yards
Alabama Crimson Tide 2022-2023
- 23 Games
- 72 Receptions
- 1,338 Receiving Yards (18.6 Yards PEr Reception)
- 14 Receiving Touchdown
Ja’Lynn Polk - Washington Huskies/Texas Tech Red Raiders - 6’2 - 205 lbs
Texas Tech 2020:
- 10 Games
- 28 Receptions
- 264 Receiving Yards (9.4 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Touchdowns
Washington Huskies 2021-2023:
- 31 Games
- 115 Receptions
- 1,967 Receiving Yards (17.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 16 Touchdowns
Marvin Harrison Jr - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’3 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 155 Receptions
- 2,613 Receiving Yards (16.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 31 Touchdowns
Malik Nabers - Louisiana State Tigers - 6’0 - 200 lbs
- 38 Games
- 189 Receptions
- 3,003 Receiving Yards (15.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 21 Touchdowns
Rome Odunze - Washington Huskies - 6’3 - 215 lbs
- 40 Games
- 214 Receptions
- 3,272 Receiving Yards (15.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
Brian Thomas Jr - LSU Tigers - 6’4 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 127 Receptions
- 1,897 Receiving Yards (14.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
While Burton's struggle with explosiveness on certain routes, fighting for YAC, and play strength are areas of concern, his speed, deep threat ability, and hands make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.