Browns Draft Prospect: Notre Dame running back Audric Estime
This 5-foot-11 running back from Notre Dame could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
One prospect the Cleveland Browns have shown interest in is Audric Estime, a 5’11, 221-pound running back who helped lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to three bowl appearances during his time with the program.
Estime was a four-star recruit out of Montvale, New Jersey, the 16th-ranked running back in the Nation and the fourth-best prospect in the state. He originally committed to Michigan State in September 2020 but later changed his mind in December, committing to Notre Dame instead.
Once in South Bend, Estime appeared in 12 games for the Irish his freshman year, rushing for 60 yards on seven carries. The Fighting Irish finished the 2021 regular season 11-1 and were elected to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl. Estime had one rushing attempt for -1 yard in Notre Dame’s 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State.
In 2022, he appeared in all 13 games, rushing for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns on 156 carries and catching nine passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Fighting Irish finished the 2022 regular season 8-4 and were elected to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. Estime rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries and caught one pass for eight yards in the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 victory over the Gamecocks.
Estime appeared in 12 games in 2023, rushing for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 210 carries and catching 17 passes for 142 yards. His 18 rushing touchdowns in 2023 set a new single-season rushing touchdown record for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish finished the 2023 regular season 9-3 and were elected to face off against the Oregon State Beavers in the Sun Bowl.
He opted to forego the Sun Bowl and his senior season when he announced on social media in December that he would declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Estime's efforts throughout the 2023 season earned him second-team All-American honors (AP, Sporting News, USA Today, CBS Sports) and the Notre Dame Offensive Player of the Year.
Estime’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Great power and balance. Consistently bounces off tacklers and plunges forward through contact.
- Very good vision and footwork. Calm, controlled runner who understands how to use blocking leverage.
- Very good speed at the second and third levels. Real threat to rip off explosive gains.
- Comfortable pass-catcher, particularly in the underneath area.
- Good pass protector. Smart, energetic player with the bulk to back it up.
Estime’s noted weaknesses:
- Poor stop/start ability behind the line of scrimmage.
- Average burst to and through the line of scrimmage. Wins more by ramping up.
Audric Estime’s combine results:
Height: 5’11
Weight: 221 pounds
40-Time: 4.72 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.58
Vertical: 38”
Broad Jump: 10’ 5”
3-Cone: DNP (Did Not Participate)
Shuttle: DNP
Audric Estime compared to other 2024 prospects:
Audric Estime - Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 5’11 1/2 - 221 lbs
- 37 Games
- 373 Rushing Attempts
- 2,321 Rushing Yards (62.7 Yards Per Game)
- 29 Rushing Touchdowns
- 26 Receptions
- 277 Receiving Yards (10.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Carson Steele - UCLA Bruins/Ball State Cardinals - 6’1 - 225 lbs
Ball State - 2021 - 2022
- 25 Games
- 481 Rushing Attempts
- 2,447 Rushing Yards (97.9 Yards Per Game)
- 20 Rushing Touchdowns
- 41 Receptions
- 323 Receiving Yards (7.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
UCLA Bruins - 2023
- 12 Games
- 167 Rushing Attempts
- 847 Rushing Yards (70.6 Yards Per Game)
- 6 Rushing Touchdowns
- 17 Receptions
- 163 Receiving Yards (9.6 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving
Trey Benson - Florida State Seminoles/Oregon Ducks - 6’1 - 227 lbs
Oregon Ducks - 2020-2021
- 10 Games
- 6 Rushing Attempts
- 22 Rushing Yards (3.7 Yards Per Rush)
- 1 Rushing Touchdown
Florida State Seminoles - 2022-2023
- 26 Games
- 310 Rushing Attempts
- 1,895 Rushing Yards (72.9 Yards Per Game)
- 23 Rushing Touchdowns
- 33 Receptions
- 371 Receiving Yards (11.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
Jonathan Brooks - Texas Longhorns - 6’0 - 207 lbs
- 22 Games
- 238 Rushing Attempts
- 1,479 Rushing Yards (67.2 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 28 Receptions
- 335 Receiving Yards (12 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Jaylen Wright - Tennessee Volunteers - 5’11 - 210 lbs
- 34 Games
- 368 Rushing Attempts
- 2,297 Rushing Yards (67.6 Yards Per Game)
- 18 Rushing Touchdowns
- 30 Receptions
- 171 Receiving Yards (5.7 Yards Per Reception)
Blake Corum - Michigan Wolverines - 5’8 - 213 lbs
- 45 Games
- 674 Rushing Attempts
- 3,737 Rushing Yards (83 Yards Per Game)
- 58 Rushing Touchdowns
- 56 Receptions
- 411 Receiving Yards (9.1 Per Reception)
- 3 Receiving Touchdowns
Bucky Irving - Oregon Ducks/Minnesota Golden Gophers - 5’10 - 195 lbs
Minnesota Golden Gophers - 2021
- 12 Games
- 133 Rushing Attempts
- 699 Rushing Yards (58.3 Yards Per Game)
- 4 Rushing Touchdowns
- 8 Receptions
- 73 Receiving Yards (9.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
Oregon Ducks - 2022-2023
- 27 Games
- 342 Rushing Attempts
- 2,238 Rushing Yards (82.9 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
- 87 Receptions
- 712 Receiving Yards (8.2 Yards Per Reception)
- 5 Receiving Touchdowns
While Estime’s acceleration and ability to burst through the line are areas of concern, his strength, vision, footwork, and pass-catching make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.