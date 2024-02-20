Browns draft prospect: Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus
The 6-foot-3 defensive end from Oregon could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft
Back at it with our Cleveland Browns draft series, and we're looking at Brandon Dorlus, a 6’3, 290-pound defensive end who helped lead the Oregon Ducks to five consecutive bowl appearances during his time with the program. Dorlus was a three-star recruit out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, ranked the 74tth best prospect in Florida and the 49th best strong-side defensive end in the Nation according to 247Sports, and committed to Oregon in 2018.
Once at Oregon, Dorlus appeared in nine games, totaling five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack as a true freshman. The Oregon Ducks finished the 2019 regular season 11-2 after defeating the Utah Utes 37-15 in the PAC-12 Championship. The Ducks were elected to face off against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl, where the Ducks defeated the Badgers 28-27.
In 2020, Dorlus played in all seven games, totaling 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a pass defended. Oregon finished the 2020 regular season 4-2 after defeating the USC Trojans 31-24 in the PAC-12 Championship game. The Ducks were elected to face off against the Iowa State cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl. Dorlus recorded two total tackles and a tackle for loss in the Ducks 34-17 loss to the Cyclones.
Dorlus appeared in all 14 games in 2021, totaling 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2,5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and two passes defended. The Ducks finished the 2021 regular season 10-3 following a 38-10 loss to the Utah Utes in the PAC-12 Championship game. The Ducks were elected to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl. He recorded two total tackles in the Ducks’ 47-32 loss to the Sooners. Dorlus was named first-team ALL-PAC 12 (AP, Coaches, Pro Football Focus) for his performance throughout the season.
In 2022, Dorlus appeared in all 13 games, totaling 39 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and two passes defended. The Ducks finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and were elected to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. He racked up five total tackles, a quarterback hit, a pass breakup, and assisted on a sack in Oregon’s 28-27 victory over North Carolina. Dorlus’ performance on the field earned him second-team All-PAC 12 honors (AP, Coaches, Phil Steele).
The big defensive end appeared in 14 games in 2023, totaling 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hits, eight passes defended, and a fumble recovery. The Ducks finished the 2023 regular season 11-2 following a 34-31 loss to the Washington Huskies in the PAC-12 Championship game. The Ducks were elected to face off against the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks defeated the Flames 45-6. Dorlus’ was named first-team All-PAC 12 (AP, Coaches, Phil Steele) for his performance on the first in 2023. Dorlus took to social media in late January to announce he will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Dorlus’ noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Good blend of strength and movement skills.
- Solid get-off, decent reaction to the snap, and accelerates off the line of scrimmage well.
- Impressive arm-over move with quick hands and the agility to clear his lower half and win around the edges.
- Has the strength to pull off a push-pull move against weaker offensive linemen.
- Bull-rush can be effective when he doesn't dance at the line of scrimmage. Has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles.
- Has some pop in his hands to get extension and set the edge versus offensive linemen against the run.
Dorlus’ noted weaknesses:
- Subpar pad level, which impacts his ability to take on double-teams and down blocks.
- Not very physical at the point of attack.
- Block recognition as a run defender is a little late. Has instances where he's slow to react and doesn't put himself in a good position to stay in his gap.
- Will also lose gap control when he gets too involved with the offensive lineman and doesn't recognize the running back going through his gap.
- Kind of a tweener positionally with his body type and skill set.
Brandon Dorlus compared to other 2024 prospects:
Brandon Dorlus - Oregon Ducks - 6’3 - 290 lbs
- 57 Games
- 106 Total Tackles (58 Solo - 48 Assisted - 27 For Loss)
- 12 Sacks
- 13 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Jared Verse - Florida State Seminoles/Albany Great Danes - 6’4 - 260 lbs
Albany Great Danes - 2020-2021
- 15 Games
- 74 Total Tackles (46 Solo - 28 Assisted - 21.5 For Loss)
- 13.5 Sacks
- 1 Pass Defended
- 2 Forced Fumble
Florida State Seminoles - 2022-2023
- 21 Games
- 70 Total Tackles (37 Solo - 33 Assisted - 21 For Loss)
- 13 Sacks
- 3 Passes Defended
- 2 Forced Fumbles
Chop Robinson - Penn State Nittany Lions/Maryland Terrapins - 6’3 - 254 lbs
Maryland - 2021
- 13 Games
- 19 Total Tackles (12 Solo - 7 Assisted - 2.5 For Loss)
- 2 Sacks
Penn State - 2022 - 2023
- 22 Games
- 41 Total Tackles (31 Solo - 10 Assisted - 17.5 For Loss)
- 9.5 Sacks
- 3 Passes Defended
- 3 Forced Fumbles
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
Bralen Trice - Washington Huskies - 6’4 - 274lbs
- 40 Games
- 101 Total Tackles (63 Solo - 38 Assisted - 28.5 For Loss)
- 18 Sacks
- 2 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumbles
- 2 Fumble Recoveries
While Dorlus’ ability to take on double-team blockers and body type are areas of concern, his strength, hands, agility, and bullrush style make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.